Somalia becomes sixth nation to adopt EAC passport

Somalia has officially joined the East African Community (EAC) passport system, becoming the sixth member state to issue the regional travel document, according to Business Insider Africa. The move is expected to ease cross-border movement, boost trade, and strengthen regional integration within the bloc.

Business Insider Africa reports that formal approval was granted during a ceremony in Dar es Salaam, attended by Somalia’s Ambassador to Tanzania and the EAC, Ilyas Ali Hassan, Internal Security Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, and Immigration Director General Mustafa Dhuhulow.

The authorisation document was formally handed over, granting Somalia the green light to begin producing a passport recognised across all EAC partner states.

The rollout of the East African e-Passport began in 2017 as member states modernised their travel documents. Kenya led the rollout in September 2017, followed by Tanzania, Burundi, Uganda, and Rwanda.

With Somalia’s inclusion, it joins Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda among countries whose citizens use the regional passport.

“This is a key moment for Somalia and its engagement with regional institutions,” Ambassador Ilyas said, as quoted by Business Insider Africa, noting that the development aligns Somalia’s travel systems with EAC standards and marks another milestone in facilitating the movement of EAC citizens.

Somalia will now begin technical and administrative preparations, including aligning immigration systems with regional standards, establishing printing processes, and coordinating recognition procedures with partner states.

The development follows a memorandum of understanding signed between Somalia and Tanzania on immigration cooperation.

The agreement introduces visa-on-arrival arrangements for holders of diplomatic and service passports and simplifies entry procedures for ordinary travellers under agreed conditions.

Officials say the new framework will reduce administrative barriers, promote trade and education, and strengthen professional exchanges, while improving coordination and information-sharing between immigration authorities across the region.

