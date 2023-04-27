27th April 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Regional   |   Somali business community evacuates stranded fellow nationals

Somali business community evacuates stranded fellow nationals

Author: Daniel Michael | Published: 1 hour ago

Somali nationals airlifted from Paloch to Juba

The Somali Community in South Sudan have evacuated more than 70 of its compatriots and some South Sudanese who fled the war in Sudan to Juba.

The 75 evacuees mostly students were  stranded at Paloch Airport in Upper Nile state.

They were among the first civilians to arrive in South Sudan following the battle in Khartoum.

Abdallah Hassan who is the Chief Executive Director of the Somali Business community in South Sudan says the body arranged flights for its fellow nationals after learning their whereabouts through Eye Radio.

“Actually we evacuated about 75 Somila National including South Sudanese citizens. We heard about them through Eye radio station report and a photo from Polach,”

“Most of them are students. They will be here for some time and we shall assess the situation and observe the war in Sudan and if it doesn’t stop, then we will take them to Somalia,” said Hassan.

Early this week, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said the government opened the country’s airspace to regional countries to evacuate their citizens who have fled the war in Sudan.

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Tut Gatluak, well-wishers airlift 500 returnees to Juba 1

Tut Gatluak, well-wishers airlift 500 returnees to Juba

Published Monday, April 24, 2023

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County 2

Over 9,000 fleeing Sudan violence arrive in Renk County

Published Sunday, April 23, 2023

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army 3

Foreign nationals to be evacuated from Sudan – army

Published Saturday, April 22, 2023

7 national MPs to be tried for criminal cases 4

7 national MPs to be tried for criminal cases

Published Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Gen. Olony security team arrives in Juba 5

Gen. Olony security team arrives in Juba

Published Sunday, April 23, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Speaker Nunu suspends MP Nhomngek

Published 26 mins ago

Somali business community evacuates stranded fellow nationals

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t urged to establish gold market authority

Published 3 hours ago

Police detain Journalist after cousin elopes girl

Published 3 hours ago

UoJ lecturers call off planned strike over unpaid arrears

Published 4 hours ago

Akec drops his decision to resign as Vice Chancellor

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th April 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!