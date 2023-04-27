Somali business community evacuates stranded fellow nationals

The Somali Community in South Sudan have evacuated more than 70 of its compatriots and some South Sudanese who fled the war in Sudan to Juba.

The 75 evacuees mostly students were stranded at Paloch Airport in Upper Nile state.

They were among the first civilians to arrive in South Sudan following the battle in Khartoum.

Abdallah Hassan who is the Chief Executive Director of the Somali Business community in South Sudan says the body arranged flights for its fellow nationals after learning their whereabouts through Eye Radio.

“Actually we evacuated about 75 Somila National including South Sudanese citizens. We heard about them through Eye radio station report and a photo from Polach,”

“Most of them are students. They will be here for some time and we shall assess the situation and observe the war in Sudan and if it doesn’t stop, then we will take them to Somalia,” said Hassan.

Early this week, the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs said the government opened the country’s airspace to regional countries to evacuate their citizens who have fled the war in Sudan.

