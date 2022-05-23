Soldiers in Mogiri told to facilitate peaceful passage of Bor herders

Central Equatoria governor has directed armed forces in the state to facilitate a peaceful passage of cattle keepers back to Jonglei state.



Emmanuel Adil Anthony instructed SSPDF soldiers who are based in Mogiri area north-east of Juba on Saturday.

Last week, the SSPDF headquarters said it had provided security for herders in Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria to escort them to their places of origin.

This came after the leader of Bor Community in Nimule town requested for the assistance.

Briefing foot soldiers in Mogiri, Governor encouraged the forces to accelerate a peaceful return of the herders back to Jonglei.

Derick Derickson, the press secretary in the office of the governor, told Eye Radio on Monday that SSPDF command in Mogiri promised the governor to facilitate cattle herders heading to Jonglei peacefully.

“The visit was very great, and the leadership was so encouraged with the response of force command claiming they are going to accelerate efforts towards the return of these cattle herders into their places of origin in a very peaceful manner,” Derickson said.

“They call upon cooperation between the civil population and the forces who are going to affect this directive as per the Presidential response to this very issue.”

Governor Adill also called upon the local communities to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies as they facilitate the evacuation of the herders.