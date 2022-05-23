23rd May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Soldiers in Mogiri told to facilitate peaceful passage of Bor herders

Soldiers in Mogiri told to facilitate peaceful passage of Bor herders

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Governor Emmanuel Adil addressing soldiers in Mogiri barrack over the return of cattle herders to Jonglei - CREDIT| Office of the Governor

Central Equatoria governor has directed armed forces in the state to facilitate a peaceful passage of cattle keepers back to Jonglei state.

Emmanuel Adil Anthony instructed SSPDF soldiers who are based in Mogiri area north-east of Juba on Saturday.

Last week, the SSPDF headquarters said it had provided security for herders in Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria to escort them to their places of origin.

This came after the leader of Bor Community in Nimule town requested for the assistance.

Briefing foot soldiers in Mogiri, Governor encouraged the forces to accelerate a peaceful return of the herders back to Jonglei.

Derick Derickson, the press secretary in the office of the governor, told Eye Radio on Monday that SSPDF command in Mogiri promised the governor to facilitate cattle herders heading to Jonglei peacefully.

“The visit was very great, and the leadership was so encouraged with the response of force command claiming they are going to accelerate efforts towards the return of these cattle herders into their places of origin in a very peaceful manner,” Derickson said.

“They call upon cooperation between the civil population and the forces who are going to affect this directive as per the Presidential response to this very issue.”

Governor Adill also called upon the local communities to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies as they facilitate the evacuation of the herders.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit 1

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published Friday, May 20, 2022

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi 2

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule 3

Medical doctor killed in cold blood in Nimule

Published Sunday, May 22, 2022

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders 4

Talk as brothers, let guns go to barracks, Raila tells S. Sudanese leaders

Published Thursday, May 19, 2022

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei 5

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parliament adjourned over power outrage, MPs condemn it

Published 3 hours ago

Abyei residents protest killing, looting of property

Published 3 hours ago

“Embrace sports as means to promote peaceful coexistence”, youth urged

Published 6 hours ago

“Preach love, unity, reconciliation”, Archbishop Arama tells Bishops

Published 7 hours ago

Soldiers in Mogiri told to facilitate peaceful passage of Bor herders

Published 8 hours ago

“They attacked my residence”, says Mayiandit Commissioner after surviving assassination attempt

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.