Soldiers flog Rumbek health workers for allegedly violating ‘unmarked’ checkpoint

Two health Workers are nursing injuries after they were flogged by SSPDF soldiers for allegedly violating an ‘unmarked’ checkpoint in Yirol of Lakes State early this week.

That’s according to the Chairperson of the Nurses and Midwives Association in Lakes States,

Meen Santos identified the victims as 28-year-old David Mabil who is a midwife supervisor and Abraham Marial, a clinical officer.

They were riding on a motorcycle to Mingkaman from Bun Agok Primary Health Care in Awerial County to deliver medicines to a patient when they were beaten.

Santos says the soldiers accused the health workers of crossing the unmarked security checkpoint.

According to him, Mabil was given 150 lashes and his junior staff Marial got 50 lashes.

Both are being admitted with injuries on the backsides.

“They were taking some medicines to a patient who is in Mingkaman. They took off from Bun Agok PHCC when they reached where the soldiers are they accidentally landed on an unmarked circle line,” said Santos.

“There are circles which are normally created at some checkpoints, they were asked to lay down so the midwife, David Mabel end up being given 150 lashes and the clinical officer who was travelling with him was given 50 lashes,

“The midwife is admitted to the hospital and the situation is still worsening because he is unable to sit”.

Santos condemned the act saying, the incident was the second of its kind health workers were beaten at the checkpoint.

He says authorities in the state are addressing the matter with relevant authorities.

“It is the second time because last year a health worker was bitten in my presence, I condemn it seriously,” Santos said.

“We need the authorities in the state here to protect nurses and midwives in all sectors as long we achieve what is needed.”

“The government have intervened including the Minister of Health and the commissioner but the culprits are not brought to book even though the state ministry intervened a lot”.