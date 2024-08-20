Soldier arrested after shooting teenager dead in Ikwoto

A soldier has been arrested after shooting dead a 15-year old boy who was on his way from a funeral place in Ikotos County in Eastern Equatoria state.

That’s according to the area Acting Executive Director.

Ikwang John Ceasor said the soldier was initially beaten up when he attempted open fire on mourners while they were dancing.

The unnamed soldier reportedly pulled a trigger but it fortunately failed as the bullet got stuck in the barrel.

“You know the soldier went to a funeral place where people were dancing and corked the gun but unfortunately, a bullet was already inside and it got stuck, otherwise, he would have shot many people from there,” he said.

The executive official said the youth instantly confiscated his gun and beat him up before setting him free.

However, in the evening of Sunday, the soldier climbed a lodge where he colleague was putting up and pick his gun.

“The youth decide to arrest him and he was beaten with the gun taken away from him. So, he came back to there where people sleeping in one of the hotels. At the time (around 8:00pm), he climbed the fence and took the gun of his colleague and made an ambush.”

He reportedly waylaid mourners coming back from the funeral when he shot at boys on motorbike, killing a 15-year-old boy.

“When those boys came riding on a motorbike, he shot the head of that boy. The boy was just around 15 years in primary three,” he added.

The director however revealed that the soldier is currently under investigation at the security base in Ikotos County.

When asked about the identity, he said the army refused to disclose his name.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official Previous Post