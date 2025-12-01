Six people, including three students, killed in separate attacks in Warrap State

Authorities in Warrap State say six people, including three students, have been killed and another female candidate wounded in two separate attacks in Tonj East.

According to Warrap State Information Minister Mamer Bath, the first incident happened on 25th November at noon in Danga village of Ngapagok Payam. Two vehicles were ambushed by armed men along the Tonj East–Tonj South road.

Four civilians were killed, among them three secondary school students, while a schoolgirl who is a secondary school candidate was wounded.

“Yes, it is confirmed. Two innocent civilians were brutally killed overnight in Wunlit by unknown armed assailants on 30th November at around 2 AM. The identity of the attackers is not yet known, but we are working on it. We have already given directives to security forces to investigate the incident,” he narrated.

Mamer Bath said the suspected attackers were traced and are believed to have come from a neighbouring community.

In the second incident on 30th November, Minister Bath said two civilians identified as Gum Madhieu Kuc, a senior three student, and Malou Magon Gur were attacked and killed by unknown armed assailants in Wunlit Payam of Tonj East at 2 AM.

“It was also confirmed that in another attack, four young men were ambushed and killed instantly on the road in an area called Danga, and one young lady was wounded. The total number of victims in that attack was four, not five as initially reported,” he explained.

While sending condolences to the bereaved families, Mamer assured the public that state authorities are committed to bringing the culprits to justice. He urged communities to remain calm and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter