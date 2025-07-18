Six health facilities shut down due to funding shortage in Lainya County

The Commissioner of Lainya County in Central Equatoria says six health facilities have shut down in the county after partners ended support due to a funding shortage.

Robert Lasu says half of the health centres that were supported by partners are closed due to a lack of funds.

He explains that out of the 12 health facilities in the county, only six are currently operational.

Lasu says the government is working to restore funding to the other facilities so that they resume operation.

“Currently we have six health facilities which are in operation but the rest are not in operation this is because the health facilities that are funded by UNHCR last year had a challenge of funds shortage this is why the support is cut off but they are working on reviving the funding and if it happens all of them will be operating,” he said.

Lasu added that the health centres were affected after the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) and national government support reduced due to funding shortages last year.

He says if funding resumes, all the facilities will be able to operate again.