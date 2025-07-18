18th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   Six health facilities shut down due to funding shortage in Lainya County

Six health facilities shut down due to funding shortage in Lainya County

Author: Nyamuot Puot | Published: 7 hours ago

A section of Juba-Lainya and Yei road. Photo: Curtesy

The Commissioner of Lainya County in Central Equatoria says six health facilities have shut down in the county after partners ended support due to a funding shortage.

Robert Lasu says half of the health centres that were supported by partners are closed due to a lack of funds.

He explains that out of the 12 health facilities in the county, only six are currently operational.

Lasu says the government is working to restore funding to the other facilities so that they resume operation.

“Currently we have six health facilities which are in operation but the rest are not in operation this is because the health facilities that are funded by UNHCR last year had a challenge of funds shortage this is why the support is cut off but they are working on reviving the funding and if it happens all of them will be operating,” he said.

Lasu added that the health centres were affected after the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) and national government support reduced due to funding shortages last year.

He says if funding resumes, all the facilities will be able to operate again.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 1

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack 2

Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack

Published July 15, 2025

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army” 3

Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

Published July 12, 2025

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid 4

Even protectors are not safe: Gen. Warikozi speaks out after night raid

Published July 15, 2025

Nigeria rejects US deportees, unlike South Sudan 5

Nigeria rejects US deportees, unlike South Sudan

Published July 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes State launches drive to vaccinate over 1 million against river blindness, elephantiasis

Published 2 hours ago

Civil Society: Violence reduction key to economic diversification

Published 4 hours ago

US Deportees: Eswatini now a ‘Third Country’ destination after South Sudan

Published 7 hours ago

Six health facilities shut down due to funding shortage in Lainya County

Published 7 hours ago

Finance Ministry urged to prioritize MPs’ welfare, medical funds

Published 7 hours ago

WES govt approves tax schedule to boost revenue collection

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.