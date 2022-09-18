Silicone Valley Shares: “Our staff detained, fund seized in Juba”

US-based company Silicone Valley Shares is calling on South Sudan authorities to unconditionally release its staff under detention and return all the money allegedly seized by the security last week.

On Friday, the firm headquartered in San Francisco and New York briefly stopped its website which resulted in the suspension of many accounts.

The incident reportedly made some South Sudanese investors worried about losing thousands of US dollars after the company suspended its business.

But days after their complaints, the Silicone Valley Shares restored the website.

In a recorded statement obtained by Eye Radio, John Brian, who introduced himself as the Head of Business Department at Silicone Valley Shares claimed that security operatives in Juba arrested their staff, seized the company funds and shutdown the office.

“This incident led to security operative intervention especially in our new office in South Sudan leading to arrest and the closure of our South Sudan office,” he said.

“In the process, security operatives seized some company funds in our custody in the South Sudan office.”

Brian also said the online investment firm has withheld money from investors in South Sudan to avoid loss.

The shareholder of the controversial investment firm did not disclose either the amount of money they withheld from South Sudan investor, nor the alleged funds confiscated by the authorities in Juba.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Spokesperson of South Sudan National Police Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin promised to comment on the matter Monday.

On Wednesday, a crowd of disgruntled investors in Juba stormed the purported Silicone Valley Shares office and quarreled with staff at the premises.

In his one minute video address, Brian urged the authorities in Juba to returned the key and allow their office to operate.

“Since Silicone Valley Shares is a legally registered and licensed company in South Sudan, we ask the following. One, our office staff should be released unconditionally,” he said.

“Two our office key should returned and the office reopened. Three, our ceased fund should refunded back to the company and the normal remittance procedures should be followed.”

He also demanded that the government should provide “our office and staff security since we are a legally recognized company in South Sudan with all the licenses.”

Earlier, the police in Juba advised investors with the Silicone Valley Shares to open a case if feel cheated, saying the online company is legally registered.

Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said documents the law enforcement agency obtained showed, the company was legally registered with the government.

