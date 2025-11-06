You are here: Home | Health | News | Uncategorized | Shortages and Strain: Pregnant women struggle for care at Malakal PoC clinic
MALAKAL, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) – Pregnant women receiving care at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) clinic inside the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Malakal have raised serious concerns over a shortage of essential medicines and health workers
Some women say these issues have made access to life-saving maternal health services increasingly difficult.
Several women shared their experiences, highlighting the immense pressure on the limited medical staff. One expectant mother, who attends monthly checkups, told Eye Radio about the gaps in service delivery.
“My name is Abla Lazem, and I live here at this civilian protection site. I’m nine months pregnant, and I come here for monthly checkups. I’m due this month, but sometimes we face some difficulties,” stated Lazem.
“There are places to give birth, but sometimes the medications aren’t available. Sometimes they write a prescription, but the medicine isn’t in the pharmacy here, so we have to go and buy it ourselves. And if you don’t have the money, you go home without the medicine.”
Najuma James, who is four months pregnant, noted the same critical shortage during her first visit.
“My name is Najuma James. I am four months pregnant, and this is my first visit to the center. One of the biggest problems I face here is the lack of medication, even though the place is very good. I will continue to receive care here until I give birth,” said Najuma.
Another patient, Biding Odhak, described the severe staff limitations.
“I am seven months pregnant and have been receiving care at this clinic since the first month. The problem we face here is that there are many shortcomings in the International Organization for Migration (IOM) clinic. The situation is not like it used to be. There is only one midwife or nurse, and there are three women about to give birth,” stated Odhak.
“There is only one nurse who does examinations, assists with deliveries, and also cares for sick children. Sometimes we receive some medications here, but in the children’s clinic, there are no medications at all. We are facing these difficulties and we don’t know how they can be resolved.”
Health Workers Under Immense Pressure
Health workers operating in the PoC clinics confirmed they are working under immense pressure due to severe staff shortages and growing maternal health demands.
Gloria Eno Alex, a nurse at one of the IOM clinics, revealed she single-handedly handles an average of 25 pregnant women daily, managing antenatal services, counseling, and HIV and syphilis testing.
She noted that while essential medications are generally available, delays in restocking supplies, including family planning commodities, affect service delivery.
Nurse Alex noted that common medical conditions reported at the facility include skin infections and pregnancy-related illnesses.
Gloria appealed for an increase in staff and better pay, stating the workload far exceeds the current compensation.
“Since I came, I have really appreciated the environment and the whole service in the facility. We are really struggling because, you know, here, like, as you have seen today, I’m the one working alone,” said Gloria.
“I’m the one running antenatal, even counselling, testing for HIV, syphilis, and other things. Even handling these mothers who came with sickness, especially the pregnant ones. And also, delivery, postnatal. All is me, the one doing.”
Nurse Alex pleaded for support to ease the burden.
“I am requesting help at least. If you can bring us more staff, it will be okay. And also, the payment we are getting here is really less. You know, the payment is really not equivalent to the services we are carrying here,” Alex said.
“I request that people should really increase the salary and also bring us more staff so that it can make the work easier. Okay. Like in a day visit, like for the antenatal, we normally visit like 25, if less, 20. Those are the numbers we are carrying. And even in delivery, sometimes we can deliver like two to three mothers per day.”
Despite the challenging environment, Nurse Alex affirmed that health workers continue to serve hundreds of women in the PoC camp, providing lifesaving maternal and reproductive health care amid resource constraints.
