Sex education in schools, clinics key to fighting abuse, Activist says

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A national women’s rights organization is championing age-appropriate sexual education in schools and health facilities across Juba, aiming to curb sexual abuse and promote reproductive health among young people.

Zabib Musa, Executive Director of Women for Justice and Equality, revealed her organization has already reached over 16 schools in Juba with these vital awareness programs.

She emphasized that the curriculum is carefully tailored to a child’s developmental stage.

Younger children learn fundamental concepts of personal boundaries and body safety, while adolescents are educated on menstrual hygiene, self-care, and body respect.

Musa explained that the campaign’s reach extends beyond classrooms.

“When we say comprehensive sexual education, which we do in schools, we go to more than 16 schools within Juba to have this awareness. We also go to health facilities a lot of times, and that is where you find the young girls come with children, or they are sickly. We try to expand awareness to all those places,” she stated.

She highlighted that health centers often reveal the harsh realities of teen pregnancy and the severe health consequences of sexual abuse, underscoring the critical need for awareness that reaches beyond traditional educational settings.

The initiative by Women for Justice and Equality seeks to empower young girls and women with knowledge, enabling them to protect themselves and make informed decisions about their health and bodies.

