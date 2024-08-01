Severe floods continue to displace residents in southern Unity State – witness

Severe floods continue to displace residents in the southern part of Unity State, particularly in Leer and Mayendit counties, according to eyewitnesses.



Last month, the Leer County Relief and Rehabilitation Commission reported that 1,300 people had been displaced by the flooding.

This update follows a recent assessment conducted by the state government and a humanitarian organization.

Journalist Chuol Jany who visited the submerged areas says about 1,500 households were displaced by the floods in Leer County alone.

Chuol stresses that in Mayendit villages deserted as a result of the floods.

He laments that farmers are in fear of hunger as floods destroy crops in the farmlands.

“The current flooding is so severe in Leer and Mayendit counties that displaced 1,500 households in three major locations in Leer alone; Payak, Adok, Yang and Thonyor,” Chuol said.

“In Mayendit it has affected many people and some villages have been deserted due to heavy flooding caused by heavy rains after the UN OCHA and the state government conducted an assessment in the area last week,” he said.

“I visited several farmers in the area Leer that have been affected by the floods and their great concern is the lack of sustainable dyes to prevent water from flowing.

“Their crops have been destroyed before being matured and this has created fear of hunger in the area.”

