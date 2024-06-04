4th June 2024
Several chiefs arrested in Warrap for deadly revenge attack

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 5 hours ago

Map of Warrap State and Abyei Administrative Area. (-)

Authorities in Warrap have placed several Payam chiefs under open arrest after a revenge attack in Luacjang area left eight dead last week.

The attack on Thursday was triggered by the killing of a sub-chief who went to Luachjang from neighbouring area on May 30th to search for his lost cattle

According to Warrap State Information Minister, an unnamed man whose father was killed six years ago took revenge on sub-chief Deng Madak.

William Wol Mayom says two days later, the deceased’s relatives attacked Luacjang, killing eight people.

“The incident happened at 4 am on date 30th May 2024. As a revenge attack by the relative of the deceased sub-chief who was killed on date 2 May 2024 by suspected armed men from Luacjang in the area,” Mayom said.

“He [the deceased sub-chief] was perusing looking for his lost cattle in the swampy areas of Luacjang, unfortunately, a person whom his beloved father was killed 5-6 years ago by the same men decided to kill the sub-chief so the relatives of the deceased decided to take revenge against the community of Luacjang,” he said.

As a result, the state government issued an open arrest order to chiefs in charge of the three params of Tonj East County to assist in finding the culprits.

Mayom believes that the chiefs know the suspects and their hideouts.

“It is the chiefs to identify the suspects who carried out this night attack because, without the support and identification of the chiefs, the security will not identify the suspects within the communities,” Mayom emphasized.

“The intention is that the chiefs are the responsible persons of the sections concerned,” he added.

“The government decided to openly detain the chiefs so that they move with security forces to identify the areas where the suspects had hidden themselves,” he said.

“He added, “Also identify the cattle of the relatives who have carried out the attack. So, they go back home sleep and come in the morning to the detention facility.

