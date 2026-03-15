Several abducted civilians released in Yei River County

Authorities in Yei River County say civilians who were abducted by armed men earlier this week have been released and safely returned home.

The Commissioner of Yei River County, Emmanuel Taban Seme, confirmed that the group, including around four youths and a deputy community chief, was taken from the areas of Gimunu and Pakula on Thursday and Friday.

According to the commissioner, the individuals were abducted by fighters believed to be from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition but were later freed the same day.

Seme said the armed men looted items from residents and forced some of the youths to carry the stolen goods before releasing them.

“They are already back home,” Seme said. “Some members from SPLA-IO looted items and wanted somebody to carry them, so they took some of the youth. But they were released and are already back home. Four were taken and they were all released.”

Meanwhile, a local area chief said one of those abducted was the deputy chief of the community.

“The person kidnapped from Yei River County is the deputy sultan of the area,” the chief said. “He and some other individuals were abducted in the morning but were released shortly afterward, while the remaining citizens were released later that same evening.”

The chief added that the attackers arrived in the area at around 8:00 p.m., looted property from residents and stole a motorcycle from one of the abductees.

“They did not return the motorcycle, but the security situation is currently calm,” the chief said.

Authorities say the situation in Yei River County has since stabilized following the release of the abducted civilians.