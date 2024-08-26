Seven Years On: U.S renews call for credible investigation into Allen’s death

The U.S. Embassy in Juba has renewed its call on the transitional government to conduct a credible investigation into the death of British American Journalist Christopher Allen who was shot and killed in 2017 while covering the conflict in South Sudan.

Mr. Allen, a freelance journalist was killed during clashes between the government and the opposition forces in Kaya town, Central Equatoria state on 27th August 2017.

His family and home governments have long been demanding answers as to how the journalist died.

Following years of wait, the South Sudan government in October 2023, formed a fact-finding committee tasked to probe how Allen was killed during the clashes between the government and then SPLA-IO troops.

On March 21, 2024, the government-led committee released its findings concluding that he was killed “in the crossfire” during the fighting at Kaya town while voicing “regrets” over the incident.

In its finding released last month, the seven-member committee, who said they conducted interviews in Juba and Kaya to get witness accounts, stated that there was no intention to kill Allen and maintained that he was shot in crossfire during the attack.

The team of inquiry comprising the National Security Service, Criminal Investigation Department, Police and SSPDF, and legal counsels, also asserted that Allen entered South Sudan illegally and did not have accreditation from the South Sudan Media Authority.

The committee argued that there were no visas or documents that the journalist used to enter the country.

The team claimed that no evidence establishes the identity of the person or persons who discharged the firearm causing the death of Christopher Allen.

The findings also stated there was no evidence that Christopher was known to be a journalist by the person who discharged the firearms that caused his death during the combat.

A month later, the US embassy said the findings failed to address factors that led to Allen’s demise and what it terms as disrespectful treatment of his remains.

On the seventh anniversary of Allen’s death, the US embassy reiterated the call for a credible investigation into the death of British American Journalist Christopher Allen.

