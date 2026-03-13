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Seven tobacco farmers released in Morobo environmental crackdown

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: March 13, 2026

View of Kaya payam in Morobo County. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Commissioner of Morobo County says seven tobacco farmers who were recently arrested during an environmental crackdown have been released.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday from Morobo town, Commissioner Charles Data said the farmers had been detained over the past two weeks as authorities addressed the environmental effects of tobacco cultivation in the county.

Data said the farmers were released after being directed to uproot the tobacco plants and shift to other crops.

“We had a problem with tobacco growers, and in the past 18 days we arrested about seven farmers,” Data said. “We directed them to uproot all the tobacco grown in the payam because we did not want to punish them.”

According to the commissioner, about 85 farmers are involved in tobacco cultivation across 83 farms in the area, although only seven were arrested during the enforcement exercise.

“The issue ended and we are now freeing them to go back and use the land for other crops,” he added.

Data warned that tobacco cultivation harms both the environment and people.

“Tobacco destroys the soil, it destroys the forestry, and even you the human being,” he said.

County authorities say the move is intended to promote sustainable farming practices while discouraging activities that damage forests and soil.

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18th March 2026

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