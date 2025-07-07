7th July 2025
Seven people abducted in Yei River County

Seven people abducted in Yei River County

Author: Nyamuot Puot | Published: 6 hours ago

Map of Yei town and major roads leading to the town. Credit| Google Map

Seven people were abducted this morning in two separate incidents Yei River County of Central Equatoria State , according the area Commissioner.

Commissioner Emmanuel Taban reported that the first incident occurred in Pakula, where four farmers were taken from their farms early in the day.

“Today (Monday), we have registered two incidents. Unfortunately, in an area called Maradu in Pakula, four farmers were abducted this morning from their farms,” he confirmed to Eye Radio on Monday.

In a separate attack along the Maridi Road, an organization vehicle was ambushed, allegedly by an armed group.

Three individuals were abducted in that incident, including the Paramount Chief of Yei River County Joseph Brown Lo Mose and a Coordinator from the Organization on Non-violence and Development.

Along Maridi Road, an organization vehicle was ambushed—three people were taken. One of them is the Paramount Chief of Yei River County, and the other is a coordinator for an organization.”

In May, Central Equatoria State government said ten people, including two women and eight men were  abducted and two passenger vehicles set ablaze in separate attacks in Yei River and neighboring Morobo County.  Some of the abductees were reportedly free later one, leaving others with the abductors.

