30th July 2024
Seven killed, six wounded in Tonj East gruesome attack

Author: Moyuo F. Jacob | Published: 3 hours ago

Seven people including three children were killed and six others wounded at a cattle camp in Warrap’s Tonj East County early Tuesday morning.

“We were just informed this morning about the shocking and barbaric incident that has happened in a cattle camp in Tonj East whereby seven people were reported killed and six wounded,” William Wol, the state Information Minister confirmed the tragic incident to Eye Radio.

The incident, according to Mr. Wol, reportedly happened in the early hours of Tuesday after some culprits stormed a cattle camp and brutally killed three children , a teen girl, two women and a man.

“These seven killed includes three children, one young girl, two women and one man.”

The local authorities believed the incident was a revenge attack with suspects reported to be within the same vicinity.

“The suspects are said to be people who decided to carry revenge attacks against the community,”said Wold.”

Minister Wol said the government is on course to send forces to the scene to apprehend the suspected criminals.

“This (Killing) is strongly condemned, and the government of Warrap State has planned to send the forces to the side so that the culprits are apprehended and be brought to book.”

Popular Stories
Latest Stories

