“Service over loyalty”: James Hoth cautions against political purges in Upper Nile

Former Minister of Labor James Hoth Mai has called on the newly appointed Governor of Upper Nile State to prioritize administrative continuity and avoid factionalism within the state government.

Speaking during a reception for the new governor on Wednesday, Mai advised against the immediate removal of officials based on their previous association with the former governor, Jacob Dollar Ruot.

He emphasized that those serving in the administration are people of Upper Nile rather than followers of a specific individual.

“I will not tell you there is a Governor Dollar group,” Mai stated. “Take your time before you decide to change people. Don’t go to the state the same way the former governor went and apply the same thing he did, saying this person belongs to Jacob Dollar.”

Mai noted that officials appointed by the previous administration should be judged on their competence rather than their past allegiances, pointing out that administrative changes are a standard part of governance.

“The people he appointed are people of Upper Nile, and he appointed them because he was the governor,” Mai said. “Don’t mistreat them because they were working with Jacob Dollar. Jacob was removed not because of you; it was an administrative change.”

He further advised the new governor to focus any personnel changes strictly on professional performance to ensure broad community support.

“Make changes only for those who are not capable of doing the work, and people will be with you,” Mai concluded.

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