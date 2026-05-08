Senior U.S. state department official arrives in Juba

A senior United States official has arrived in Juba for a two-day working visit to South Sudan.

Nicholas G. Checker from the U.S. State Department’s Africa Bureau was received at Juba International Airport by Ambassador Joseph Dut Director for Americas and Caribbean Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, the U.S. official is expected to hold meetings with government officials during his visit.

The visit comes amid ongoing engagement between South Sudan and the United States on issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

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