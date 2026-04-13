Senior presidential envoy Adut assesses Juba–Bahr el Ghazal road works

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Senior Presidential Envoy Adut Salva Kiir assessed ongoing construction works on the Juba–Bahr el Ghazal highway while traveling toward Lakes State over the weekend.
The road project links the capital, Juba, to Wau and other parts of the Bahr el Ghazal region.
Construction on the highway resumed in January 2026 after a period of suspension. The project was returned to its original contractor, Shandong High-Speed Construction Company, following a government decision to withdraw it from Africa Resource Company, a firm linked to former Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel.
The relaunch of the project took place along the Terekeka–Awerial section, about 113 kilometers north of Juba. The event was attended by Minister of Roads and Bridges Peter Lam Both, Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony, and Lakes State Governor Madhang Majok Meen, among other officials.
Officials say the road is intended to improve transport and access between regions.
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