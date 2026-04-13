13th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   Senior presidential envoy Adut assesses Juba–Bahr el Ghazal road works

Senior presidential envoy Adut assesses Juba–Bahr el Ghazal road works

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

Photo Credit|Office of the Senior Presidential Envoy - Republic of South Sudan

Senior Presidential Envoy Adut Salva Kiir  assessed ongoing construction works on the Juba–Bahr el Ghazal highway while traveling toward Lakes State over the weekend.

The road project links the capital, Juba, to Wau and other parts of the Bahr el Ghazal region.

Construction on the highway resumed in January 2026 after a period of suspension. The project was returned to its original contractor, Shandong High-Speed Construction Company, following a government decision to withdraw it from Africa Resource Company, a firm linked to former Vice President Benjamin Bol Mel.

The relaunch of the project took place along the Terekeka–Awerial section, about 113 kilometers north of Juba. The event was attended by Minister of Roads and Bridges Peter Lam Both, Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony, and Lakes State Governor Madhang Majok Meen, among other officials.

Officials say the road is intended to improve transport and access between regions.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Governor Lobong sets conditions for release of detained girls 1

Governor Lobong sets conditions for release of detained girls

Published April 7, 2026

UPDATE: Edmond Yakani addresses reports on Mausoleum shooting 2

UPDATE: Edmond Yakani addresses reports on Mausoleum shooting

Published April 10, 2026

Police seize 7kg of dangerous new drug “mango” in Northern Bahr el Ghazal 3

Police seize 7kg of dangerous new drug “mango” in Northern Bahr el Ghazal

Published April 7, 2026

Ethiopian widow in Juba evicted over asset dispute, community demands justice 4

Ethiopian widow in Juba evicted over asset dispute, community demands justice

Published April 9, 2026

SSPDF response to Customs Roundabout shooting: investigation underway 5

SSPDF response to Customs Roundabout shooting: investigation underway

Published April 10, 2026

UN secretary-general appoints Kiki Gbeho as new UNMISS head in South Sudan 6

UN secretary-general appoints Kiki Gbeho as new UNMISS head in South Sudan

Published April 11, 2026

UNMISS announces closure of Akobo base 7

UNMISS announces closure of Akobo base

Published April 9, 2026

Sudan’s Ambassador to Jordan visits Dr. Lam Akol in Hospital 8

Sudan’s Ambassador to Jordan visits Dr. Lam Akol in Hospital

Published April 10, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir relieves Marina Ayen Gregory, appoints Anok Ayang Mayardit as office manager

Published 27 minutes ago

SSRA board cancels commissioner general’s order, reinstates two commissioners

Published 1 hour ago

UN security council to debate UNMISS renewal amid increased violence

Published 2 hours ago

Eyewitness says SPLA-IO retakes Akobo after deadly dawn clash

Published 2 hours ago

Unity state cuts grain prices, scraps taxes to ease food costs

Published 3 hours ago

One soldier, civilian killed in Kapoeta North Saturday attack -Official

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.