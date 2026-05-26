Senegal’s former PM Sonko elected parliament speaker after dismissal

Senegal’s former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has been elected Speaker of Parliament just days after President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dismissed him from government, deepening political tensions within the country’s leadership.

Sonko, a key figure in Senegalese politics and leader of the ruling Pastef party, secured the parliamentary role after the previous Speaker resigned on Sunday.

The development comes after months of growing disagreements between President Faye and his former ally over the handling of Senegal’s economic and debt challenges.

On Monday, President Faye appointed economist Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo as the country’s new prime minister to replace Sonko.

Speaking after his election as Speaker, Sonko said his new position would not be used to target political opponents.

“What is at stake is the relationship between morality and politics,” he said, adding that parliament should serve the interests of Senegalese citizens.

However, analysts say Sonko’s appointment to the second-highest political office in Senegal could complicate President Faye’s ability to push through government policies if disagreements continue within the ruling camp.

Under Senegalese law, the president cannot dissolve parliament until at least November this year, two years after the last legislative election.

The rift has raised concerns about political stability in Senegal, which is already facing economic pressure linked to rising public debt estimated at 132% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Sonko remains highly influential, particularly among young people and supporters of the Pastef party.

Although he welcomed the appointment of the new prime minister, Sonko acknowledged differences with Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo on debt management and monetary policy.

President Faye and the new premier are viewed as more supportive of International Monetary Fund-backed economic reforms, including spending cuts and tighter fiscal measures.

Sonko first gained national popularity as an opposition politician known for strongly criticising former President Macky Sall’s administration before helping Faye win the presidency in 2024.