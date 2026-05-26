31st May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Senegal’s former PM Sonko elected parliament speaker after dismissal

Senegal’s former PM Sonko elected parliament speaker after dismissal

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: May 26, 2026

Photo|Courtesy

Senegal’s former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has been elected Speaker of Parliament just days after President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dismissed him from government, deepening political tensions within the country’s leadership.

Sonko, a key figure in Senegalese politics and leader of the ruling Pastef party, secured the parliamentary role after the previous Speaker resigned on Sunday.

The development comes after months of growing disagreements between President Faye and his former ally over the handling of Senegal’s economic and debt challenges.

On Monday, President Faye appointed economist Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo as the country’s new prime minister to replace Sonko.

Speaking after his election as Speaker, Sonko said his new position would not be used to target political opponents.

“What is at stake is the relationship between morality and politics,” he said, adding that parliament should serve the interests of Senegalese citizens.

However, analysts say Sonko’s appointment to the second-highest political office in Senegal could complicate President Faye’s ability to push through government policies if disagreements continue within the ruling camp.

Under Senegalese law, the president cannot dissolve parliament until at least November this year, two years after the last legislative election.

The rift has raised concerns about political stability in Senegal, which is already facing economic pressure linked to rising public debt estimated at 132% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Sonko remains highly influential, particularly among young people and supporters of the Pastef party.

Although he welcomed the appointment of the new prime minister, Sonko acknowledged differences with Ahmadou Al Aminou Lo on debt management and monetary policy.

President Faye and the new premier are viewed as more supportive of International Monetary Fund-backed economic reforms, including spending cuts and tighter fiscal measures.

Sonko first gained national popularity as an opposition politician known for strongly criticising former President Macky Sall’s administration before helping Faye win the presidency in 2024.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why East Africa’s attempt to ban second-hand clothes failed 1

Why East Africa’s attempt to ban second-hand clothes failed

Published May 24, 2026

Puot alleges he vomits blood in detention, blames untreated ulcers 2

Puot alleges he vomits blood in detention, blames untreated ulcers

Published May 25, 2026

Opinion: Humanitarian asset auctions must benefit South Sudanese citizens 3

Opinion: Humanitarian asset auctions must benefit South Sudanese citizens

Published May 28, 2026

Amnesty says arms embargo extension critical to protecting civilians in South Sudan 4

Amnesty says arms embargo extension critical to protecting civilians in South Sudan

Published 16 hours ago

UN Security Council to vote on renewal of sanctions and arms embargo on South Sudan 5

UN Security Council to vote on renewal of sanctions and arms embargo on South Sudan

Published May 29, 2026

Kulipapa, not “Jebel Iraq”: the fight to preserve Juba’s indigenous identity 6

Kulipapa, not “Jebel Iraq”: the fight to preserve Juba’s indigenous identity

Published May 26, 2026

From midwife to fractured ally: the troubled U.S.–South Sudan relationship 7

From midwife to fractured ally: the troubled U.S.–South Sudan relationship

Published May 29, 2026

Search continues for two children abducted along Lirya road – Officials 8

Search continues for two children abducted along Lirya road – Officials

Published May 25, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Analyst says renewal of S. Sudan sanctions is ‘significant and timely’

Published 11 hours ago

Government urged to accelerate Juba-Nimule highway repairs

Published 14 hours ago

Infrastructure shortage driving high Juba water tariffs, says Undersecretary

Published 14 hours ago

Amnesty says arms embargo extension critical to protecting civilians in South Sudan

Published 16 hours ago

Orphan boy battling old injury in Tonj East seeks medical support

Published 19 hours ago

Six UN Security Council members that abstained on S. Sudan sanctions—and why?

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.