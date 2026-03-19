Senegal rejects CAF decision after AFCON 2025 controversy

The Senegalese government has called for an independent international investigation into alleged corruption at African football’s governing body, after CAF stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and awarded it to Morocco.

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in January’s final, but CAF overturned the result after Senegal’s players walked off the pitch in protest over a stoppage-time penalty awarded to Morocco.

The players returned after 17 minutes, with Senegal scoring an extra-time winner, only for CAF to later rule the match forfeited, recording a 3-0 win for Morocco.

In a statement, the Senegalese government said it rejects the decision, describing it as “an unprecedented and exceptionally serious decision” based on “a manifestly erroneous interpretation of the regulations.”

The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed it will appeal the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, calling it “unfair, unprecedented and unacceptable” and promising to defend Senegal’s rights to the very end.

Some Senegal players have indicated they will not give up their winners’ medals. Midfielder Idrissa Gueye said on social media: “We know what we experienced that evening in Rabat. And no one can take that away from us.”

The controversy has prompted the International Football Association Board to review rules on walk-offs and protests during matches. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said leaving the field in this manner is unacceptable and must never be repeated.

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