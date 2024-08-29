Senator Cardin calls for global action to protect El Fasher

A senior U.S. official has urged the international community to urgently intervene in Sudan’s El Fasher to prevent escalating mass atrocities and protect vulnerable populations.

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a statement urging the international community to act swiftly to prevent further mass atrocities.

Senator Cardin highlighted the severe threat facing El Fasher’s residents, who are already suffering from bombings and shelling by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and now face an imminent assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

He warned that those in the famine-stricken Zam Zam camp are at grave risk if the RSF proceeds with its planned offensive.

The U.S. lawmaker urged the diplomatic community—both bilateral and multilateral partners—to demand an immediate halt to the actions of the RSF, SAF, and their allies.

Senator Cardin emphasized the need for renewed and expanded UN arms embargo and strong pressure on all parties to cease their attacks, allow humanitarian access, and ensure justice for those responsible for these abuses.

He reaffirmed his support for the Sudanese people’s quest for peace.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



R-TNLA summons CES and urban water authorities Previous Post