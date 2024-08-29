29th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Senator Cardin calls for global action to protect El Fasher

Senator Cardin calls for global action to protect El Fasher

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 5 hours ago

US Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD)

A senior U.S. official has urged the international community to urgently intervene in Sudan’s El Fasher to prevent escalating mass atrocities and protect vulnerable populations.

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a statement urging the international community to act swiftly to prevent further mass atrocities.

Senator Cardin highlighted the severe threat facing El Fasher’s residents, who are already suffering from bombings and shelling by the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and now face an imminent assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

He warned that those in the famine-stricken Zam Zam camp are at grave risk if the RSF proceeds with its planned offensive.

The U.S. lawmaker urged the diplomatic community—both bilateral and multilateral partners—to demand an immediate halt to the actions of the RSF, SAF, and their allies.

Senator Cardin emphasized the need for renewed and expanded UN arms embargo and strong pressure on all parties to cease their attacks, allow humanitarian access, and ensure justice for those responsible for these abuses.

He reaffirmed his support for the Sudanese people’s quest for peace.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs 1

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published August 27, 2024

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness 2

Two South Sudanese professionals die after brief illness

Published 22 hours ago

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan 3

NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Published August 26, 2024

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace 4

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace

Published August 23, 2024

BoSS launches electronic inter-bank trading system 5

BoSS launches electronic inter-bank trading system

Published August 23, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Manufacturer urges import of electricity from Uganda and Ethiopia

Published 20 mins ago

Mayardit Academy represents South Sudan at Pretoria’s Space Conference

Published 1 hour ago

South Africa’s Johan Rupert overtakes Dangote as Africa’s richest person

Published 2 hours ago

U.S. politician sentenced to life for journalist’s murder

Published 2 hours ago

Activist criticizes gov’t for not paying civil servants despite revenue increase

Published 2 hours ago

Senator Cardin calls for global action to protect El Fasher

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.