23rd February 2026

Security restored in Terekeka as authorities arrest suspects after deadly clashes

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

A tukul house was reduced into ashes|Courtes|Paulino Lokudu

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, Paulino Lukudu Obede, says several suspects have been arrested in connection with last week’s deadly inter-clan fighting in Terekeka County that left 27 people dead.

The announcement came after Deputy Governor Lukudu chaired an extraordinary expanded security meeting at Terekeka County headquarters, following a field assessment of the areas affected by the violence.

The clashes involved the Kogi and Yari clans of Terekeka County, erupting on Wednesday last week and resulting in 27 deaths.

According to a statement published on the official page of the Deputy Governor, calm has now been restored and the security situation in the affected areas is stable.

The statement added that the suspects arrested will be presented before the courts, while security forces continue efforts to apprehend others who remain at large.

The security meeting also called on humanitarian organizations operating in Central Equatoria State to urgently provide food and essential relief assistance to families affected by the conflict.

