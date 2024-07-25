25th July 2024
Security organs urged to be good to civilians

Author: Staff Reporter | Published: 2 hours ago

Ter Manyang, the Executive Director of the Juba-based Center for Peace and Advocacy or CPA - COURTESY

The Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) is encouraging the joint security force conducting nighttime patrols in Juba to respect the citizens and adopt a more positive approach towards the general population throughout the country.

CPA’s statement comes after security personnel on duty on Tuesday shot at two motorists who allegedly defied nigh search, wounding on of them in Juba.

The organization said it was deeply concerned about the use of excessive force by a security personnel against  individuals who refused to stop during a patrol at night.

The civil society organization said it observed a heavy presence of army personnel, who consistently use an excessive force against citizens returning to their residences between 8 pm and 12 am.

CPA emphasizes the need for the citizens to enjoy and freely go to nightclubs, saying this is a healthy activity in any country.

The organization further encouraged the citizens to comply with the rules and regulations set by the soldiers on duty at night.

