25th May 2024
Security officer killed in ambush targeting NCA convoy in Pibor

Author: Garang Kuol Mamer | Published: 3 hours ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

The National Communication Authority (NCA) has condemned the killing of the security officer in an ambushed targeting its telecommunication convoy in Greater Pibor Administrative Area on Thursday.

Engineers from the Universal Service and Access Fund (USAF) were attacked while delivering six trucks carrying telecommunication towers and construction materials to Gumuruk.

They were ambushed by armed youth in the village of Eeret, Manyabol Payam in Greater Pibor Administrative area, according to the NCA.

In a press statement, the communication agency said one law enforcement personnel escorting the convoy was killed while the drivers and construction engineers were physically assaulted.

NCA said it condemns the attack that “hinders development efforts” in the region, adding that the Greater Pibor area is in dire need of communication services.

The institution said it has established contact with both local and national authorities to prioritise the protection of network engineers and experts who are working tirelessly to extend service to the rural areas.

The NCA says it still remains committed to deliver communication services to achieve the goals of rural connectivity in remote areas of South Sudan.

NCA further assures mobile network operators that their assets are secure and promise to enhance the safety of network personnel and infrastructures in the region.

The organization urges the MNOs to intensify their efforts in expanding and enhancing the quality of services throughout the country.

 

25th May 2024

