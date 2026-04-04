Security improves in Akobo, residents returning home, says official

Authorities in Jonglei State say the security situation in Akobo has improved, allowing residents to return to their homes following recent unrest.

State Minister of Information Nyamar Lony Thichot Ngundeng told Eye Radio on Friday that some humanitarian partners have resumed activities on the ground to support communities affected by the incidents.

“The civilians have returned, as seen on social media. Our partners, the NGOs, have also started their work and are on the ground in Akobo. A delegation was received by His Excellency, the Governor, in Akobo, to assist the people who have returned home so far” Nyamar said.

“The market is open, and His Excellency has been touring the town, including the market and the hospital, which was previously vandalized and looted. He paid a visit and it has also been assessed by our partners to ensure it can fully resume operations. The security situation in Akobo today is safe,.

According to the state government, markets in the town have reopened, and the local hospital, which was previously vandalized and looted, is being assessed to ensure it can fully resume operations.

Nyamar added that the Governor has been touring the town to monitor conditions, while the state government plans to visit other counties to guarantee the safety of returning residents.

She said the improved security is helping restore normalcy and support recovery efforts in Akobo.

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