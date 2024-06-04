4th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Security forces step up patrols in Malakal – Acting governor

Security forces step up patrols in Malakal – Acting governor

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon. Kech Nguoth Tiem, Acting Governor and State Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs - Courtesy

The Upper Nile acting Governor has emphasized joint efforts of Security Forces to restore stability in Malakal and its environs.

Kech Nguoth Tiem who is also State Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, highlighted the involvement of the National Security Service, Army, and Police in the efforts to restore peace after communal violence in Malakal and surrounding areas.

He assured residents, including those in the State Capital, Counties, UN agencies, and the general public, of returning normalcy to Malakal.

Kech noted the reopening of markets and resumption of daily activities, urging cooperation with deployed security forces.

He added that the authorities are actively engaging with feuding communities to restore harmony.

Recent inter-communal violence has resulted in eight casualties, prompting intensified security measures in Malakal and the Protection of Civilians Site.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF in pursuit of Comedian Feel Free: Lul 1

SSPDF in pursuit of Comedian Feel Free: Lul

Published Monday, June 3, 2024

Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba 2

Army accused of taking police roles, operating illegal detention facilities and courts in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Ex-Jonglei governor’s guards rob guns from armory: Official 3

Ex-Jonglei governor’s guards rob guns from armory: Official

Published Sunday, June 2, 2024

SSOA to Chagor: We agreed to have you sacked 4

SSOA to Chagor: We agreed to have you sacked

Published Friday, May 31, 2024

USAID equips 5,000 youth with professional skills in five states 5

USAID equips 5,000 youth with professional skills in five states

Published Friday, May 31, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir to virtually chair EAC Heads of State Submit at weekend

Published 32 mins ago

National lawmakers adjourn planned looming hunger debate

Published 1 hour ago

Speaker Nunu interrupts MP over ‘politicized prayer’

Published 3 hours ago

Security forces step up patrols in Malakal – Acting governor

Published 4 hours ago

Army arrests four NAS operatives, releases ten suspected highway robbers in Yei

Published 4 hours ago

Several chiefs arrested in Warrap for deadly revenge attack

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!