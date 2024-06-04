Security forces step up patrols in Malakal – Acting governor

The Upper Nile acting Governor has emphasized joint efforts of Security Forces to restore stability in Malakal and its environs.

Kech Nguoth Tiem who is also State Minister of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs, highlighted the involvement of the National Security Service, Army, and Police in the efforts to restore peace after communal violence in Malakal and surrounding areas.

He assured residents, including those in the State Capital, Counties, UN agencies, and the general public, of returning normalcy to Malakal.

Kech noted the reopening of markets and resumption of daily activities, urging cooperation with deployed security forces.

He added that the authorities are actively engaging with feuding communities to restore harmony.

Recent inter-communal violence has resulted in eight casualties, prompting intensified security measures in Malakal and the Protection of Civilians Site.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter