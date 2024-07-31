Scores injured after bus overturned along Juba-Nimule road

Dozens of travelers were injured with two in critical condition after a bus overturned between Nesitu area and Juba’s Sherikaat suburb on Tuesday afternoon.

Izaru James, a survivor of the Tuesday accident along Juba Nimule highway involving a Trinity Bus has recalled traumatic moment of the accident.

He told Eye Radio Wednesday morning that a bus from Kampala overturned at the Jebel Amianin area at around 1:00 pm shortly after leaving Nesitu check-point.

The bus is second they boarded after a similar vehicle broke down several times on the way from Nimule.

James blame the accident on over speeding. “We took off from Aru but the driver was really over speeding. The speed was really high. When we reached Nesitu, they checked us and we left.

“Just some minutes after Nesitu towards Sherikat I heard ‘ting’ we’re just down.”

According to Izaru, the accident left dozens injured and two trapped beneath the bus for over three hours without police intervention.

“The bus fell on their side , and by the time we left the scene they were still there, and the people were looking for crane to come and carry the bus. They took almost 3 hours there. I don’t know whether they later got the crane to remove these people.

Eye Radio’s efforts to contact the relevant authorities for clarification were futile.

