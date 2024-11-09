School girl killed in ‘unintentional’ RPG explosion in Yei

A 23-year-old girl was killed on Friday and two officers were wounded when a rocket propeller grenade (RPG) “unintentionally” exploded inside a vehicle escorting a government convoy in Yei River County in Central Equatoria State, the commissioner’s office said.

The accident occurred 100 kilometers from the county headquarters inside one of the vehicles escorting Yei Commissioner Emmanuel Taban who was on an outreach mission to Mugwo Payam, a statement said.

The victim has been identified as Christine Tabu, a student of Kiji Secondary School, while the wounded are National Security Service personnel.

In a separate incident, a man named Paul Mabe was killed in a motorbike accident on the same day. “Yei River County government stands in solidarity with the families of the victim during this despondent moment,” the office of Taban said.

Commissioner Taban proceeded to Mugwo and presided over a graduation event for 445 beneficiaries of a training on economic empowerment facilitated by the Women for Women International Organization.

