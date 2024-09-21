21st September 2024
Saudi Arabia donates food aid to South Sudan

Saudi Arabia donates food aid to South Sudan

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Food aid donated by Saudi Arabia. (-)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has handed over more than 22,000 bags of assorted food items to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for distribution to flood-affected and needy populations.

The second batch of the Saudi consignment comprising 11,600 bags of maize flour and 11,000 cartons of assorted food items was received humanitarian officials at the Gumba area of Juba on Thursday, September 19.

William Chan Achuil, the Undersecretary for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, said the food aid will be channeled to those who are most in need in the country.

Mr. Achuil said his ministry will hand over the food assistance to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission for efficient and transparent distribution.

“We received this aid that came from the King Salman Center in Saudi Arabia and I would like to thank the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this contribution,” he told the media.

“This aid will go to the people who are most in need of aid in our country here in Juba and some will go to the people affected by the floods and we will deliver this aid to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission to distribute it to those in need.”

On his part, the Deputy Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Santino Bol Muoter, thanked the Gulf nation for their continued humanitarian support to South Sudan.

Bol said the consignment will target groups such as vulnerable individuals who are facing critical challenges.

“We want to tell our people that this support will not go to everyone but we will do targeting of people who are mostly critical need; children, mothers, elderly people with disabilities, and many other vulnerable people. We want to say, thank you so much.”

In October 2023, the first batch of humanitarian assistance amounting to 27 tons donated to South Sudan by the oil-rich Kingdom of Saudi Arabia landed in Juba, according to the government.

This came after Albino Atak Akol, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said he received a generous response from His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to an appeal made by President Salva Kiir on August 31, 2023.

The consignment was meant to alleviate the country’s deteriorating humanitarian situation due to the conflict in Sudan.

 

 

