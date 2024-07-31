S. Sudan’s neighbor CAR latest to declare mpox outbreak

The Central African Republic has become the latest country in the region to declare an outbreak of the mpox virus, the BBC has reported.

Infections have spread to the capital, Bangui, after being restricted to rural areas, health minister Pierre Somse said.

He also told a local radio station that some families were hiding infected relatives due to stigma, thus increasing the risk to others.

Cases of the highly infectious disease have recently been detected in Rwanda and Burundi, while a new strain has been spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo.