S. Sudanese women urged inclusion in AU peace roles

South Sudanese women elites have urged their inclusion in African Union’s peace and mediation programs in the continent.

Acting Minister of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare, Yolanda Awel made the remarks after the launched of a national network of women in conflict prevention and mediation known as FemWise South Sudan National Chapter.

It is a subsidiary mechanism of the the African Union which was established by its Assembly of Heads of State summit on July 4th, 2017.

Minister Awel says South Sudanese women have experience in conflict resolution as they participated in various negotiations including the 2015 and 2018 peace agreements.

“We already got experience here, we already have got people who have got a lot of knowledge, let us use them in the region, let us use them locally and let us use them also internationally.

“I urge all political stakeholders to cease this unique opportunity to recognize South Sudan FemWise network as the major contributor of effective voices of women in achieving peace,” she said.

Minister Awel believes that the network will serve as a resource for dialogue and negotiation.

“The network will also serve as the necessary resource for dialogue and negotiations. Some of these conflicts that we have would have not taken place if somebody had just come in and say hold on.”

One of the main objectives of the FemWise Africa Network is to strengthen the role of women as mediators and negotiators at the peace table.

It also serves in ensuring a channel for women’s meaningful and effective participation in the peace process, including as heads of official high-level mediation missions, among others.

For his part, the head of the AU Mediation and Dialogue Division appealed to South Sudan to continue strengthening the role of women in mediation, prevention, and resolution of conflicts.

“I urge us all not to stop here but rather to remain committed to strengthen the role of women mediators to prevent and resolve conflicts at all levels for the Africa we want,” said Dr. Akok Manyuat Madut.

He added that the priority of the network is to build the capacity of South Sudanese women in early warning, conflict prevention, and mediation ahead of the anticipated December 2024 general elections.

“It is for this reason that members of the chapter are already undergoing a capacity building training on early warning, conflict prevention, mediation which will continue to place over a four-day period.

South Sudanese feel neglected to participate and contributed to regional and international arena particularly in mediation of peace talks involving conflicts among member states and elsewhere in the continent.

