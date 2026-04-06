S. Sudan to ratify Kigali AI conference resolutions to boost innovation

The National Minister of Information, Ateny Wek Ateny, has announced that resolutions from a three-day African regional conference on science, technology, and innovation, held from 3–5 April in Kigali, Rwanda, will be submitted to the South Sudanese government for ratification.

The conference focused on how artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies can drive economic growth, improve public service delivery, and promote innovation across East Africa.

Minister Ateny said the resolutions specifically target the use of AI to support key sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, and science, while accelerating digital transformation and strengthening regional cooperation.

“The three-day conference on artificial intelligence was very fruitful. It educated us to understand that AI is not as negative as some would fear, particularly among South Sudanese who may misuse it. AI can play a useful role in agriculture, medicine, education, science, and technology.” Minister Ateny said.

“The resolutions from the conference will be sent to the government for ratification, and we, the ministers who participated—including the ministers of higher education and East African Community—will ensure that all recommendations are implemented.”

In a separate announcement, Minister Ateny congratulated two South Sudanese innovators, Tiny Trading Company Limited and Plan B Recycle, for winning financial and entrepreneurial awards at the Kigali conference. He said their ideas were selected from a competitive pool of participants.

“The outcomes of the conference will help guide our ICT sector and support national digital and technological development,” he added.

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