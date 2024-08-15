15th August 2024
S. Sudan-Sweden ties will continue despite its exit – Foreign Affairs

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 2 hours ago

The relationship between South Sudan and Sweden will continue despite the closure of the Swedish cooperation office in Juba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Our relations with Sweden will continue as it used to be good and cordial,” said Amb. Samuel Bugo, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

On Tuesday, the Swedish government formally closed its office in South Sudan, nearly four months after announcing the decision.

“They have informed us earlier, almost more than three months ago that they will be closing, shutting down their Embassy not only in South Sudan.

“I don’t want to mention other countries but you will find that they are also closing in other countries in Africa here,” said Bugo.

In April, the Head of the Swedish office informed the Government of South Sudan through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the decision to close their office.

Hilding Lundkvist revealed that the decision was part of Sweden’s reform agenda, aimed at reshaping their international cooperation.

Diplomat Bugo said that the government is aware of Sweden’s decision to close its office in South Sudan, adding that similar exercises has been done in other countries including South Sudan.

“Due to their own situation, that they are closing down some Embassies in which South Sudan is part and one of those Embassies so our relationship is there.”

