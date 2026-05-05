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S. Sudan spends $800 million annually on food imports -UN expert

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: FOA Regional Representative for Africa Meshak Malo Courtesy: FAO South Sudan

Food and Agriculture Organisation or FAO Regional Representative for Africa Meshak Malo has revealed that South Sudan spends an estimated 800 million US dollars annually on food imports, urging increased private sector investment to boost domestic agricultural production.

Speaking at an agriculture conference in Juba organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Malo said the country’s reliance on imports continues to limit local production and economic growth.

“The next phase of South Sudan could not be driven by the public sector alone,” Malo said. “We all agreed that we needed a new horizon, one that is anchored on private sector-led investment.”

The conference, held under the theme “Investing in Agri-food system for a better life in South Sudan,” brought together government officials, development partners, investors, and farmers to discuss sustainable agricultural development.

Malo said South Sudan had previously made progress in food production, reaching about one million metric tons of cereals and reducing hunger levels. However, he said those gains were later affected by floods and post-harvest losses.

“The amount of money that is spent by South Sudan to import food over the past five years averages 800 million US dollars annually,” he said. “Out of a total import bill of 1.2 billion dollars, food accounts for about 63 percent.”

He warned that continued dependence on imports represents missed opportunities for local production, job creation, and economic resilience.

“Why not expose the local and international private sector to South Sudan’s market through local production,” Malo said, adding that stronger investment in agriculture could support economic stability and growth.

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