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S. Sudan, Russia discuss joint bilateral commission ahead of Moscow summit

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

South Sudan and the Russian Federation are discussing the establishment of a bilateral commission on economic issues to prepare cooperation agreements ahead of the third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow this October.

The Minister of Presidential Affairs, Africano Mande Gedima, held talks in Juba with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin. The meeting focused on strengthening ties and expanding economic collaboration through potential joint projects.

“Our main goal is to prepare as many agreements to sign before the third Russia-Africa summit that will happen in Moscow in October,” Marshavin stated. He added that plans are underway for South Sudanese officials to visit Russia, while Russian companies and government representatives are expected to travel to South Sudan to continue negotiations.

The Russian Ambassador to South Sudan, Aleksandr Kosmodemyansky, stated that the talks also addressed cooperation in education. This includes a proposal to introduce Russian language studies in South Sudan and to increase the government scholarship quota for South Sudanese students from 25 to 40.

“I think it should be profitable for our future cooperation,” the Ambassador noted regarding the increased educational opportunities.

Arek Aldo Ajou, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, said the discussions explored opportunities in mining and other industries. She described the meeting as a step toward the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the two nations.

Additionally, the Office of the President conveyed a message of goodwill to the Russian Federation ahead of its upcoming Victory Day celebrations.

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