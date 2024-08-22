S. Sudan partners with Ethiopia, Uganda for fair treatment of migrant workers

The Secretary-General of the Trade Union reported that a recent 2-day workshop brought together 45 participants from 10 states and three administrative areas.
Facilitated by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the workshop aimed to raise awareness about the role of trade unions in protecting migrant workers.
Michael explained that the workshop covered key issues such as addressing migrant worker grievances, ensuring proper implementation of employment policies, and enhancing the role of trade unions in these areas.
He spoke to Eye Radio in Juba, highlighting the workshop’s focus on sensitizing participants about trade union responsibilities in migrant worker protection.
“We’ve spent the last two days at this workshop, which was facilitated by the ILO and attended by representatives from our affiliates across 10 states and three administrative areas,” Michael said. “The workshop, with a total of 45 participants, provided insights into the role of trade unions in safeguarding migrant workers’ rights.”
Michael outlined that the workshop’s strategic plan includes creating mechanisms for organizing workers in South Sudan, establishing employment policies, and addressing migrant worker grievances.
According to the ILO, the number of migrant workers in South Sudan rose from 45,408 in 2016 to 88,335 in 2017.
In 2018 alone, South Sudan saw 63,166 new migrant workers from neighbouring countries.