S. Sudan partners with Ethiopia, Uganda for fair treatment of migrant workers

The South Sudan Workers’ Trade Union has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with trade unions in Ethiopia and Uganda to establish mechanisms ensuring fair treatment and proper registration of migrant workers.

According to Pasqual Michael Baya, the Secretary General of the Union, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Labour, and the Workers’ Union will have access to data on South Sudanese migrant workers abroad and foreign workers in the country.

Michael noted that South Sudan hosts a significant number of migrant workers seeking jobs and highlighted the benefits of some, such as Sudanese doctors who migrated due to the war.

“If you can take the scenario of Sudan now, most of the medical doctors are already in Juba here delivering the same services that we are paying a lot of costs travelling abroad and become available in South Sudan,” Michael said.

“The country is hosting a very large number of migrant workers who are residents of South Sudan looking for jobs who are using the country as a transit moving abroad,” he said.

“The South Sudan Workers Trade Union has signed a memorandum and agreement Union agreement with our counterpart for Ethiopia.

“Our counterpart from the Republic of Uganda to an agreement now will allow us to put the mechanism in place and then we make sure that all Migrant workers are treated equally all migrant workers are registered and everything is put in place.

The Secretary-General of the Trade Union reported that a recent 2-day workshop brought together 45 participants from 10 states and three administrative areas. Facilitated by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the workshop aimed to raise awareness about the role of trade unions in protecting migrant workers. Michael explained that the workshop covered key issues such as addressing migrant worker grievances, ensuring proper implementation of employment policies, and enhancing the role of trade unions in these areas. He spoke to Eye Radio in Juba, highlighting the workshop’s focus on sensitizing participants about trade union responsibilities in migrant worker protection. “We’ve spent the last two days at this workshop, which was facilitated by the ILO and attended by representatives from our affiliates across 10 states and three administrative areas,” Michael said. “The workshop, with a total of 45 participants, provided insights into the role of trade unions in safeguarding migrant workers’ rights.” Michael outlined that the workshop’s strategic plan includes creating mechanisms for organizing workers in South Sudan, establishing employment policies, and addressing migrant worker grievances. According to the ILO, the number of migrant workers in South Sudan rose from 45,408 in 2016 to 88,335 in 2017. In 2018 alone, South Sudan saw 63,166 new migrant workers from neighbouring countries.

