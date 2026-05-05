S. Sudan minister Makur to visit Moscow for energy cooperation

South Sudan’s Energy Minister is set to travel to Moscow in June for high-level talks aimed at strengthening energy cooperation between Juba and Moscow, following renewed agreements to expand investment, technology transfer, and joint energy projects between the two countries.

Minister of Energy and Dams, Agok Makur Kur, says discussions with Russian officials In Juba on Monday focused on addressing South Sudan’s urgent energy needs, which he described as central to national development.

“We as South Sudan, the need for energy is a priority, and without energy there is no development,” he said. “I talked about the projects we have here in the Ministry, whether in hydropower or solar power, and we agreed to continue ongoing discussions between the Ministry of Energy in Moscow and the Ministry of Energy of South Sudan.”

He confirmed that he has been invited to visit Russia in June and again in October for further consultations, adding that he is ready to engage further on expanding cooperation.

“I respond that I’m ready to visit Moscow for more discussion concerning the energy sector,” Agok said. “And I also invite Russian investors to come and invest in the energy sector in South Sudan.”

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Marshavin described the talks as productive, saying Russian firms are prepared to enter South Sudan’s electricity sector.

“We discussed a lot of potential projects between our countries,” he said. “Our companies are ready to invest in South Sudan’s electricity sector, and we are ready to share our technologies and competencies.”

He added that arrangements are underway to connect South Sudanese officials with leading Russian energy companies and investors.

“We will organize meetings with leading Russian companies and investors,” Marshavin said. “We are looking forward to developing cooperation in this very important area.”

Both sides expressed optimism that the upcoming June visit will mark a new phase in energy partnership between the two countries.

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