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S. Sudan Lab acquires capacity to detect Ebola Bundibugyo strain

Author: Wood Man | Published: 2 hours ago

Public Laboratory . (File photo/Courtesy).

Health authorities in South Sudan say the national public health laboratory has acquired equipment, testing kits, and laboratory supplies capable of detecting Ebola, including the newly identified Bundibugyo strain.

The Executive Director of the National Public Health Institute, Dr. Kediende Mapuor Chong, confirmed that the laboratory system has been strengthened to support early detection and response to Ebola cases across the country.

I’m happy to confirm that our national public health laboratory has got the required equipment,” Dr. Kediende said

“We have alreaI’m happy to confirm that our national public health laboratory has got the required equipment dy identified the required laboratory supplies and testing kits that are more specific to the strain.”

He added that both national and sub-national laboratory personnel have been trained to safely collect, handle, and transport highly infectious samples for testing.

“Our staff are there with the necessary capacity, not only at the national public health laboratory alone, but even at the sub-national level, to rapidly take samples and ensure they are transported for testing,” he said.

Dr. Kediende further said the country now has the capacity not only to test for Ebola, but also to identify specific strains of the virus through advanced laboratory analysis.

“We even have the capacity to check which strain of the virus it is,” he said.

He said that Ebola is not new to South Sudan or the region, adding that preparedness systems have been strengthened to ensure a rapid response in case of any suspected outbreak.

Health authorities continue to urge the public to remain calm but vigilant as surveillance and preparedness measures are strengthened across the country.

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