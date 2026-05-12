12th May 2026

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S. Sudan forecasts light to moderate in most parts this week

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

Most parts of South Sudan are expected to remain dry today, although light to moderate rainfall has been forecast in parts of the eastern region.

According to the Flood and Drought Forecasting Center under the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, rainfall on Monday is expected in areas bordering Ethiopia and parts of Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, and Upper Nile states.

The ministry says rainfall accumulation will range from light showers to localized heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The forecast indicates that rainfall activity is expected to reduce from Tuesday through Wednesday, with only scattered light showers likely in some eastern parts of the country.

Authorities say most parts of the country are expected to experience minimal rainfall and generally dry conditions by Thursday and Friday.

The ministry has advised communities in flood-prone areas to remain alert and encouraged farmers to use weather information to guide planting activities during the rainy season.

Officials also cautioned that weather conditions may change because the forecast is probabilistic in nature.

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12th May 2026

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