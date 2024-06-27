S. Sudan, Egypt inaugurate climate prediction center in Juba

South Sudan’s and Egypt’s Water Ministries have inaugurated a Climate Prediction and Applications Centre in South Sudan’s Juba city.

The launch on Tuesday brought together Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, and his South Sudanese counterpart, Pal Mai Deng.

The centre is equipped with the latest technologies and scientific tools to improve water resources management and reduce risks associated with floods and droughts in South Sudan.

The centre’s team includes elite experts and specialists who will deliver top-notch services in this field.

It will provide accurate data and scientific recommendations to support South Sudanese decision-makers in water management and early warning of flood dangers.

In attendance was Egypt’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Moataz Mustafa Abdel-Kader and senior South Sudanese officials and experts in the water resources field.

In his remarks Minister Sewilam reportedly expressed his great pleasure at the opening of the centre, saying the initiative highlights a significant cooperation between the two countries’ ministries.

He noted that this centre signifies a crucial step towards enhancing local capacities in South Sudan to address climate change and predict rainfall.

Sewilam emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between research and scientific institutions in both countries to maximize the benefits of the centre’s capabilities.

Minister Sewilam arrived in Juba on Monday with an accompanying a high-level technical delegation from the ministry in an official four-day visit.

Both Ministeries also discussed the launch of two projects: cleaning Bahr Al-Ghazal and drilling groundwater wells for drinking water.

