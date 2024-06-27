27th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   S. Sudan, Egypt inaugurate climate prediction center in Juba

S. Sudan, Egypt inaugurate climate prediction center in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Egyptian Water, Irrigation Minister and his South Sudanese counterpart among others pose for photo in Juba|Courtesy

South Sudan’s and Egypt’s Water Ministries have inaugurated a Climate Prediction and Applications Centre in South Sudan’s Juba city.

The launch on Tuesday brought together Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, and his South Sudanese counterpart, Pal Mai Deng.

The centre is equipped with the latest technologies and scientific tools to improve water resources management and reduce risks associated with floods and droughts in South Sudan.

The centre’s team includes elite experts and specialists who will deliver top-notch services in this field.

It will provide accurate data and scientific recommendations to support South Sudanese decision-makers in water management and early warning of flood dangers.

In attendance was Egypt’s Ambassador to South Sudan, Moataz Mustafa Abdel-Kader and senior South Sudanese officials and experts in the water resources field.

In his remarks Minister Sewilam reportedly expressed his great pleasure at the opening of the centre, saying the initiative highlights a significant cooperation between the two countries’ ministries.

He noted that this centre signifies a crucial step towards enhancing local capacities in South Sudan to address climate change and predict rainfall.

Sewilam emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between research and scientific institutions in both countries to maximize the benefits of the centre’s capabilities.

Minister Sewilam arrived in Juba on Monday with an accompanying a high-level technical delegation from the ministry in an official four-day visit.

Both Ministeries also discussed the launch of two projects: cleaning Bahr Al-Ghazal and drilling groundwater wells for drinking water.

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group 1

NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group

Published Saturday, June 22, 2024

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea 2

US condemns Houthi sinking of ships in the Red Sea

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions 3

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report 4

Juba’s $12bn Dubai deal signed with fake Shiekh: Report

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game 5

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Published Friday, June 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

National NGO holds dialogue on mitigating land conflicts in Juba

Published 16 mins ago

South Sudanese children bear the brunt of country’s crises: Aya

Published 23 mins ago

S. Sudan, Egypt inaugurate climate prediction center in Juba

Published 2 hours ago

Minister Alor tables $113 million EAC budget

Published 2 hours ago

Awow explains why Revenue Authority assigns tax collection to firms

Published 2 hours ago

Al-Sabah Hospital: Heart disease ‘alarming’ among children as 90% of screening turn positive

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!