S. Sudan chamber of commerce reviews constitution ahead of 2027 elections

The South Sudan Chamber of Commerce says it is reviewing its constitution as part of preparations for the Chamber’s elections scheduled for 2027.

In a statement, the Chamber said the decision was discussed during its monthly meeting held in Juba on Tuesday.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairperson of the Chamber of Commerce, Losidik Lukak Legge, and attended by First Deputy Chairperson Salwa Bakony, Third Deputy Chairperson Afred Makur Ngach, Secretary General Kur Nyok, and other executive members.

During the meeting, Chairperson Lukak highlighted the need to review the Chamber’s constitution, first enacted in 2010 and revised in 2017.

He said the current framework requires further amendments to address emerging challenges within the Chamber and to strengthen its governance.

Lukak added that revising the constitution is essential to ensure the Chamber effectively represents and advances the interests of the private sector.

The statement said a committee has been formed to review the existing constitution and propose amendments. The committee will examine key provisions and recommend reforms aimed at strengthening the Chamber’s institutional structure and operations.

The Chamber said the constitutional review marks the first step toward preparations for its upcoming elections, underlining its mandate to enhance accountability, leadership, and effective representation within South Sudan’s business community.

