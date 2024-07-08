8th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Rwandan soldiers fighting alongside M23 in east DRC: UN experts

Rwandan soldiers fighting alongside M23 in east DRC: UN experts

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

M23 rebels look on in Kibumba in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on December 23, 2022. The Tutsi-led group has conquered swaths of territory in North Kivu province in recent months and come within several dozen kilometres of Goma. | Photo: AFP

A new United Nations investigation has revealed that some 3,000 to 4,000 Rwandan soldiers are fighting alongside the M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The experts report commissioned by the UN Security Council and seen by French press agency AFP, noted on Monday that Kigali has “de facto control” of the rebels’ operations.

The experts said the Rwandan army’s alleged command and direction over M23 operations renders the country “liable for the actions of M23.”

The investigation stated that Kigali’s military interventions and operations in the Nyiragongo, Rutshuru, and Masisi territories in North Kivu “were critical to the impressive territorial expansion achieved by the M23 between January and March 2024.

The report’s researchers estimated that at the time of writing the paper in April, the number of Rwandan troops were “matching if not surpassing” the number of M23 soldiers, thought to be at around 3,000.

According to AFP, the report contains authenticated photographs, drone footage, video recordings, testimony, and intelligence, which it says confirm the RDF’s systematic border incursions.

It was also stated that footage and photos show rows of armed men in uniform operating equipment such as artillery, armored vehicles with radar and anti-aircraft missile systems, and trucks to transport troops.

The UN experts also said they had confirmation of “active support” for the M23 from members of the Ugandan intelligence services, even though Uganda’s army has been working alongside the Congolese army in its fight against another rebel group affiliated with the Islamic State group.

Eastern DRC has been torn by decades of fighting between government forces and more than 120 armed groups, often involving bombs targeting civilians as the militias seek a share of the region’s gold and other resources.

A civil society group told Associated Press on Wednesday that a militia attack on a gold mine in the region killed six Chinese miners and two Congolese soldiers.

The attack happened as the the M23 takes several territories – including the strategic town of Kanyabayonga, which is seen as a gateway to the major commercial centres of Butembo and Beni.

A military court in the North Kivu Province has recently convicted 25 soldiers to death on accusations that they fled frontline battles with the M23 rebel group in the east of the country, according to their lawyers.

Kinshasa has long accused Kigali of backing the Tutsi-led rebel group, allegations proven to be of substance by the United Nations, United States and other powers, but which Rwanda denies.

 

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 1

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market 2

FAO set to begin construction of Juba Modern Market

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa 3

AFCON qualifiers: South Sudan in Group K with Uganda, Congo and South Africa

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 4

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant 5

HRW urges Kiir to reject bill mandating NSS to arrest without warrant

Published Thursday, July 4, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lowoi youths abandon farms to guard children against abductors: MP

Published 51 mins ago

Rwandan Community joins Juba Council in Kigali-inspired clean city project

Published 54 mins ago

New hurdle in Tumaini Initiative as SSOMA rejects integration into R-TGONU

Published 2 hours ago

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance

Published 2 hours ago

Rwandan soldiers fighting alongside M23 in east DRC: UN experts

Published 3 hours ago

13 years from independence, we still have fragile institutions, weak economy: Dr. Lam

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!