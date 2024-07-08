Rwandan Community joins Juba Council in Kigali-inspired clean city project

Rwandan Community in South Sudan and Juba City Council to collaborate on transforming Juba into a clean city, inspired by the model of Kigali.

This is according to Mr. William Ngabonziza, a Representative of the Rwandan Community in South Sudan.

He made these remarks during the commemoration of Rwanda’s 30th Liberation Day in Juba on Saturday, honouring the memory of over one million lives lost during the 1994 genocide.

He expressed the Rwandan community’s readiness to collaborate with the Mayor and support her campaign.

“Approximately 600 Rwandans reside in South Sudan. Madam Mayor, these are your citizens. Juba is currently undergoing a cleanliness campaign, and the mayor has the authority to transform our city,” Ngabonziza stated.

“I assured her [the Mayor] that the Rwandan community in Juba is prepared to join forces with her, just as we do in Kigali, to clean Juba alongside the military personnel who will assist in this endeavour,” he added.

Mayor Flora Gabriel Modi acknowledges the strong friendship between South Sudan and Rwanda, expressing hope that their collaborative efforts will help transform Juba City to mirror Rwanda’s success.

She called on Rwandan nationals in Juba to support an upcoming cleaning campaign in the national capital.

The Mayor says she has sent a team to Kigali to learn a few tips on garbage collection.

“The Rwandans are our friends in South Sudan. As the Mayor of Juba City, I seek their support in our campaign. I know it’s a long journey, but we will go together,” Flora expressed during the commemoration of Rwanda’s 30th Liberation Day in Juba. “I plan to send delegates to Rwanda to learn from their expertise in garbage collection, and I intend to visit Rwanda soon,” she added. “I also seek support from UNMISS, as they are residing in Juba and have become part of our community. You are almost like citizens of South Sudan,” she continued. In conclusion, she emphasized, “I urge your support so that together, we can emulate Rwanda’s success.”

