Ruweng launches first health institute to boost local healthcare

The Ruweng Administrative Area government has launched its first health institute, aimed at enhancing the quality of healthcare services in the oil-rich region.



Elizabeth Achol Bol, Ruweng’s Minister of Health, announced the launch of the region’s first health institute in Pariang on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

She described the establishment as a pivotal step toward improving healthcare in a region where access to quality services has historically been limited.

The new institute aims to build local capacity by addressing the specific healthcare needs of the population, which are influenced by environmental and industrial factors related to oil extraction.

The program will offer a three-year diploma in Clinical Medicine, Public Health, Nursing, Technology, and Midwifery.

“This institute will make a significant impact,” Minister Achol told Eye Radio. “In a few years, we won’t need to rely on specialists from Kampala to provide basic health services, which cost between $300 and $400. We will have the knowledge and skills locally to deliver better healthcare to Greater Ruweng.”

Simon Chol Mialeth, Ruweng’s Minister of Information, Youth, and Sports, emphasized that the new institute will address critical gaps in the health sector and promote peaceful coexistence among students from various neighbouring communities and states.

“This institute will be a cornerstone of progress,” Chol stated. “Jupiter Training Institute is set to become one of the most significant institutions in the country.”

The Ruweng government has recruited 16 professional health tutors to run the institute, which aims to train 300 students across various health professions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter