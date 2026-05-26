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Ruweng Information Minister fired after criticizing Gen. Chol Thon and Gen. Aleu Ayieny over force welfare

Author: John Gai | Published: May 26, 2026

FILE PHOTO: James Monyluak Mijok, former Minister of Information for Ruweng Administrative Area, speaks during the Media-Security Conference in Juba, May 19–21, 2026. (Photo: Courtesy of The Radio Community)

The Minister of Information in the Ruweng Administrative Area, James Monyluak Mijok, has been dismissed from his position for “ exposing fragility of South Sudan’s national security” days after criticising Defence Minister Chol Thon Balok and Interior Minister Aleu Ayieny Aleu in Juba.

In a decree issued on Monday, May 25, and signed by Daniel Makuei Thieyear, the Chief Administrator of the Ruweng Administrative Area, Monyluak was relieved of his duties as Minister of Information, Youth, Culture and Sport with immediate effect.

However, a statement issued earlier on Monday by the Ruweng government accused Monyluak of overstepping his mandate by criticising national ministers during a speech made in Juba.

It came after Monyluak publicly advised the two ministers to frequently travel outside Juba to inspect the conditions of soldiers and police officers deployed in remote parts of the country.

Speaking during a funeral prayer for the late former Chief Administrator of the Abyei Special Administrative Area in Juba last week, Monyluak reportedly criticised the two ministers over what he described as poor handling of insecurity in the country.

Speaking in Dinka, he said Defence Minister Chol Thon Balok had failed to visit most parts of Upper Nile and other regions of the country since taking office more than 5 years ago.

“My brother Aleu Ayieny, the Minister of Interior, was here and spoke about how officials appointed in Juba rarely visit the states. The police in the states are facing many challenges, yet no one from Juba is taking care of them. The same applies to the army and soldiers deployed in border areas. Brother Chol Thon, you have served as Defence Minister for five years, but you have never travelled to the border areas since your appointment. The only time you went there was when you were appointed Division Commander,” he said during a funeral prayer.

“It is good for you to go and inspect the military my brother Chol. Because all the soldiers have been there for over 8 and 10 years and you have forgotten them some of them have become charcoal burners. You need to inspect the country; you are not a minister of Juba. The army is not in shape, if the enemy attacks the country South Sudan would be defeat in one day,” he said.

Monyluak said poor living conditions and lack of institutional support had forced many soldiers deployed in remote areas to abandon their duties and engage in charcoal burning to survive.

Screenshot of the statement by Ruweng government 

However, according to the statement issued by the Ruweng government, Monyluak’s remarks exposed the fragility of South Sudan’s national security.

The Ruweng government later apologised to the national ministers and promised to summon Monyluak.

The decree dismissing him was published a few hours later.

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