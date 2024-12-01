Ruto reaffirms Kenya’s commitment to South Sudan’s peace, announces conclusion soon

Kenyan President William Ruto announced that the Tumaini peace process in Nairobi will be concluded in the coming months, reaffirming Kenya’s steadfast commitment to supporting South Sudan’s peace efforts.

The new chairperson of EAC made this statement during the East African Community Heads of State Summit in Arusha, Tanzania, on Friday, November 29, 2024.

The Kenyan President was elected Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC) on Saturday, succeeding President Salva Kiir.

This development follows the arrival of the newly reconstituted 15-member government delegation, led by Presidential Senior Advisor Gen. Kuol Manyang, in Kenya on Thursday to conclude the Nairobi peace process within weeks.

Ruto stated that Kenya’s involvement is at the request of President Salva Kiir.

“Kenya is invested in working in South Sudan at the request of Salva Kiir when he requested me to provide a forum and a platform and mechanism for the people of South Sudan to talk among themselves,” President Ruto stated.

Facilitating Dialogue Among South Sudanese Stakeholders

Ruto further elaborated on Kenya’s role as a facilitator, noting that the country was fully prepared to offer the necessary support to ensure the success of the peace talks.

He stressed that this initiative was driven by South Sudan’s need for a neutral facilitator to bring various factions to the table for dialogue and reconciliation.

“Kenya was ready and available to do that,” he affirmed, emphasizing that Kenya’s involvement was critical in helping the different actors in South Sudan come together.

Progress and Hope for a Peaceful South Sudan

Speaking about the progress made, President Ruto expressed optimism about the direction of the peace process.

He stated that this facilitated dialogue has proven vital in creating an environment for peaceful negotiations, with tangible progress made in the discussions thus far.

“There is tremendous progress that has been made in the discussions between the different actors in South Sudan,” he said.

Ruto’s comments highlighted the positive strides taken by the involved parties, underscoring Kenya’s dedication to supporting peace and stability in South Sudan.

According to him, this progress serves as a beacon of hope, not only for South Sudanese citizens but for the entire East African region.

Aiming for Conclusion and a Stable Future for South Sudan

The EAC chairperson also set clear expectations for the future, revealing that Kenya aims to bring the ongoing peace discussions to a conclusion within the next few months.

“We intend to conclude this in a couple of months so that South Sudan can continue to do what it must do as a country,” he stated.

President Ruto’s statement underscores the urgency of completing the peace process, so South Sudan can move forward with its national agenda, particularly the crucial electoral process.

South Sudan’s Path to Elections and National Unity

According to President Ruto, one of the main goals of the peace talks is to enable South Sudan to hold elections, unify the country, and move towards national reconciliation.

“To go into elections, unify the country and play its rightful place in the East African Community,” he stated, emphasizing that the peace process is central to achieving these objectives.

For Ruto, this is not just about ending conflict; it is about ensuring that South Sudan can prosper, thrive, and engage as an active member of the East African Community.

Kenya’s Role in Strengthening East African Unity

Ruto’s remark also touched on the broader regional implications of a peaceful and stable South Sudan.

He highlighted that Kenya’s support is aimed at ensuring South Sudan plays a full and positive role within the East African Community.

“South Sudan can continue to do what it must do… and play its rightful place in the East African Community,” he remarked, signaling Kenya’s long-term vision of regional integration, stability, and cooperation.

Looking Forward to South Sudan’s Future

In his conclusion, President Ruto expressed confidence that, with continued support and progress in the peace talks, South Sudan would emerge stronger, unified, and ready to engage with its regional neighbours.

By aiding South Sudan in overcoming its challenges, Ruto stated that Kenya aims to contribute to the creation of a more stable and prosperous region.

Ruto’s words reflected his optimism for the future of South Sudan and the role Kenya will continue to play in fostering regional cooperation.

Kenya was also working with Somalia and Uganda to reduce tension and stabilise the Horn of Africa region.

President Ruto said that Kenya agreed with the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s desire to merge the Luanda and Nairobi peace process under the Luanda process, adding that Kenya had no reservations with the Nairobi Process mediator, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, being enjoined to the Luanda process.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter