17th April 2026

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Rumbek rejects school land transfer to public university

Author: Yang Ater | Published: 4 hours ago

Signpost for Rumbek University of Science and Technology. (-)

Residents in Rumbek have rejected a government plan to allocate the premises of Rumbek Senior Secondary School to the Rumbek University of Science and Technology.

The proposal was announced by Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, who said President Salva Kiir Mayardit had directed that the school land be handed over to the university.

“I have a special communication from His Excellency the President… that he donates Rumbek Secondary School premises fully to the administration of the University of Rumbek,” he said, adding that the government would compensate the school by building a new facility.

However, community leaders and school authorities have rejected the move, citing lack of consultation and the school’s historical significance.

Chairperson of the school’s board of governors, Gabriel Kuc Abyei, questioned the decision.

“Does the president have full ownership of Rumbek Senior Secondary School? The answer is no,” he said. “We, the board of governance and the people of Lakes State, have a greater claim over it.”

He added: “You cannot take an old institution and give it to a new one. That is not development.”

Community elder Madit Malual Ater said land had already been provided for the university in Abin-ajok.

“Rumbek Senior Secondary School is the foundation of education here. It cannot be removed,” he said.

A member of the board, Peter Akuc Ater, said the community supports the university but not at the expense of the school.

“Most of those who liberated this country studied here. This school has a long history and must be preserved,” he said.

Civil society activist Daniel Laat Kon said the decision has been met with resistance from the public.

“This is a unilateral decision that lacks consultation,” he said. “If the government wants to support the university, it should build new facilities on the land already allocated.”

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