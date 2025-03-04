Rumbek North commissioner bans shisha, all alcoholic products

The Commissioner of Rumbek North County in Lakes State has imposed a ban on the sale and consumption of all alcoholic beverages and shisha within the county’s jurisdiction.

Moses Maker Magok said he took the decision as a way of mitigating incidents of insecurity largely linked to drunk armed youth in the area.

Maker said all populations of Rumbek North’s five payams will now be prohibited from taking any form of alcohol, and failure to comply will lead to arrest.

“We have banned alcohol, which is disturbing us here, and I would like to give thanks to Malueth Payam because they stopped alcohol consumption, which has been giving the youth to behave in the manner that they cannot control themselves,” he said.

“When I visited Malueth Payam, I found the situation was very calm. I have given my orders to all the payam administrators, including the county headquarters where we have our town clerk, to enforce the order.”

Commissioner Maker said he has also included shisha smoking among the banned substances, claiming it is spoiling teenagers.

“Smoking shisha is spoiling teenagers and grown-up people because those who are carrying arms are those who are 18 and 15 years old, and that’s a reason I stopped it also.”

He said security officers have launched a crackdown on traders and businesses selling alcohol and other harmful drugs.

“I have instructed the police chief inspector of Rumbek North County and deputy of SSPDF and the rest of the organized forces; they are the ones doing this work together with my administrators,” he said.

John Machiek Kulong, Youth Representative Rumbek North County, commended the ban on alcohol and shisha, adding that alcohol has “killed many youths here in our community.”

“Those who drink alcohol are the ones who cause all these problems that are going on in our community here. So, we have appreciated this decision, and we will cooperate with him.”

Local authorities in different parts of the state have been imposing partial bans on alcoholic products and drugs over the years as a result of incidents of deadly inter-communal conflicts perpetrated by armed youth.

In December 2020, the Lakes State government banned the sale and consumption of traditional liquor to curb insecurity in the area.

The directives came after some youth reportedly caused havoc in the state capital, Rumbek, when security agents tried to disarm them.

